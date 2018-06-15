NeNe Leakes Thanks Frenemy Kim Zolciak For The ‘Love’ After Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis

Can there be peace in our time after all? After Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with cancer, Kim Zolciak reached out to her ‘ROHA’ rival, Nene Leakes’ with ‘support and prayers.’ Is the feud finally over?

“We have been so overwhelmed with the out pouring(sic) of love, support, thoughtfulness & prayers,” NeNe Leakes, 50, said at the start of her June 14 Instagram message, following the news that her husband, Gregg Leakes, 63, has cancer, per Us Weekly. “Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets & holistic healthcare. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot. The cancer was removed! Now we have to decide whether we do chemo or not? Would you?”

The positive news about Gregg and his surgery was not all that the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star had to share. She acknowledged that her co-stars put aside any personal differences in her time of need – including her main rival, Kim Zolciak, 40. “Thank you so much to the ladies O work with and have worked with in the past for sending gifts, love and just good ole words of encouragement,” she said, before @ing Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Shamea Morton, Lisa Wu and lastly, Kim Zolciak.

This is huge, considering these two have a long-standing and well-known beef. Every since the first season of RHOA, it’s like they’ve always been at each other’s throats. The most noted fight came when Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, took a video that allegedly showed roaches in NeNe’s bathroom. The women of the series accused Kim of being racist, and in late March 2018, both Nene and Kim had a nasty Twitter tiff. However, hearing that Kim put all that aside to show some support to NeNe shows a side of humanity that isn’t seen often in front of the RHOA cameras.

“We hope you all know that this really means a lot,” NeNe added in her IG post. “Thank you to the many industry people that have reached out and all of you amazing followers with your advice and words of encouragement! We want to be as public about this as possible to help the next person or family that might have to step into these shoes one day. Gregg wants to encourage all men to get regular physicals & labs! He was that guy that hated to see the doctor! (No he doesn’t have prostate cancer) but listen, if anybody knows how to fight, it’s me and Gregg! Let’s do this cancer.”