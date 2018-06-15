Natalie Portman, Camila Cabello, Meghan Markle & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

It’s almost a new season and to celebrate the impending summer, we’ve rounded up the most gorgeous gowns of the week! See red carpet photos below.

Meghan Markle wore Givenchy — the same designer as her wedding dress — on a solo outing with Queen Elizabeth on June 14. Natalie Portman looked gorgeous in a polka dot Miu Miu gown at the premiere for the new documentary Eating Animals, which she narrates and produced. Brooke Burke looked gorgeous in a red and pink jumpsuit — one of my new favorite color combinations — in New York on June 11. She looks so fab — see more sexy pics of the mother of four right here! Brie Larson looked like a princess in a pink Carolina Herrera gown at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles on June 13.

Lupita Nyong’o also wore Carolina Herrera at The 22nd Annual Ace Awards in New York on June 11. Emily Ratajkowski hosted a Kerastase Club event in L.A. on June 14. The Kerastase brand ambassador looked chic in a gray suit by Prada and made sure everyone left with perfect hair! Camila Cabello was radiant in a red satin dress at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London on June 9. See photos right here.

The Tony Awards red carpet was full of glitz and glamour in New York on June 10. Sara Bareilles looked drop dead gorgeous at the show, wearing a J. Mendel ball gown. It was truly spectacular! Also at the Tonys, Kerry Washington was shining bright in a silver Versace jumpsuit. See more best dressed stars this week in the gallery attached!