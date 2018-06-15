Melissa Meeks Slamming Ex Jeremy On IG? ‘Never F*** Over A Person Who Made Sure You Were Straight’

Melissa Meeksis about to have a party celebrating her divorce, but she’s still getting in jabs at her ex-husband. Is she talking about Jeremy Meeks ‘f**king her over’ on Instagram?

The shade of it all! Melissa Meeks unleashed on a wild Instagram rant that seems to be pointed at her ex-husband, Jeremy Meeks. The Hot Felon stepped out on his now-ex wife last year, and recently had a baby with his new girlfriend, Chloe Green. So, obviously, Melissa’s a little peeved. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Never f**k over a person who made sure you were straight when they were barely straight themselves!! #RealFacts”.

Damn! Hmm… now who could have f**ked Melissa over? We’ve got one person in mind. Jeremy! Melissa stood by and supported her husband the entire time he was in prison, raising their child by herself. And after his release, he returned the favor by cheating on her! Melissa found out at the same time as the rest of the world that her then-husband was being unfaithful, when paparazzi photos showed the model relaxing on a yacht in Turkey with Chloe, the heiress to the TopShop fortune. Nice, dude.

Needless to say, it’s been a tumultuous year since this all went down. Melissa hasn’t been quite about her discontent, and has loudly and publicly dissed Jeremy and his fiancée, Chloe. Jeremy and Melissa’s divorce was finalized on June 6, and she’s about to go to Las Vegas to celebrate by hosting a party at the Crazy Horse 3 strip club. The club shared a hot pic of the new divorcee wearing nothing but black lingerie, and it seems like she’s going to have the time of her life. Apparently, she still has some unresolved feelings about the matter.

Courtesy of Instagram

Will Jeremy respond? We can’t wait to find out!