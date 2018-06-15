Jeremy Meeks’ Ex-Wife Sizzles In Lingerie For Divorce Party After He Welcomes Child With Chloe Green

Weddings aren’t the only thing that happen in Vegas! Jeremy Meeks’ ex-wife Melissa will be hosting a divorce party to celebrate their split! See the sexy lingerie pic she used to promote the bash!

Melissa Meeks, 37, is headed to Las Vegas! Jeremy Meeks‘ ex is gearing up to celebrate the finalization of their divorce with a divorce party hosted at the Crazy Horse III starting at 11:30 p.m. on June 30. In order to promote the big event, Melissa shared a steamy photo of her in sheer black lingerie on Instagram. “Counting the days until I celebrate my official #divorceparty at my favorite #vegas stripclub @crazyhorse3lv” she captioned the advertisement.

“Known for her open format style and her dynamic versality [sic], DJ Kay The Riot will set the mood for Meeks’ new single life with an electrifying performance,” the release from Crazy Horse 3 said. Melissa and Jeremy’s divorce finalized on Wednesday, June 6.

The divorce party comes just one month after her ex and Topshop heiress Chloe Green welcomed a baby boy on May 29. The announcement was made on Chloe’s Instagram account, where she shared a photo of her and Jeremy’s newborn with the caption, “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.” This is Chloe’s first child, and Jeremy’s second. He’s already father to 9-year-old son Jeremy Meeks, Jr., whom he shares with Melissa.

In their divorce agreement, Jeremy owes Melissa $1,000 per month in child support and $12,000 in fees to her attorney Lisa Bloom. Melissa will also have primary physical custody of their child. She will have him 70 percent of the time, while Jeremy will have him the other 30 percent, according to TMZ.