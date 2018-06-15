Kylie Jenner Planning ‘Secret Surprise’ For Travis Scott’s First Father’s Day

Travis Scott’s first Father’s Day as a dad is almost here and we’re hearing that his ladylove Kylie Jenner is pulling out all the stops! EXCLUSIVE details!

Word has it, Kylie Jenner, 20, has something very special in store for her fella Travis Scott, 26, in order to celebrate his first-ever Father’s Day as a proud papa! And, thanks to our well-placed sources, we’re getting some idea what she has in mind! “Kylie is excited about making Travis’ first Father’s Day super special,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a few big gifts planned for him, but she is not telling anyone, she is keeping it all very secret. She wants to surprise him, spoil him and let him know she thinks he is an amazing dad.” Awww!

Kylie thinks the ultimate gift for this F ather’s D ay would be to tell Travis he is going to be a father again, or at least have fun with him trying to make another baby.” OMG! We can’t get enough of these new juicy details! However, the insider added that Kylie’s best present might not come from a store at all! “ Kylie and Travis both want a little boy too . So this Father’s Day, Kylie is going to spend extra time with him in the bedroom, hoping to give Stormi Webster ] a baby brother asap..thinks the ultimate gift for this Fwould be to tellhe is going to be a father again, or at least have fun with him trying to make another baby.” OMG! We can’t get enough of these new juicy details!

However, as we previously reported, Father’s Day is turning into an ugly ordeal for the rest of the KarJenner clan! “It is a total nightmare, the girls can’t agree on anything for Father’s Day,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe [Kardashian] wants to fly home, but Tristan [Thompson] is being difficult and Kim and Kourtney [Kardashian] are not exactly being welcoming to him after that BS he pulled on Khloe. Kris [Jenner] is trying to organize a party but she can’t put the guest list together while making everyone happy.” Whoa! Let’s hope they can get past these issues before Sunday!