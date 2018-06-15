Kourtney Kardashian ‘Mortified’ Sofia Richie Made Maxim Hot 100 — She’s Plotting Her Revenge

Kourtney Kardashian is ‘shocked’ that she was the only KarJenner who didn’t make it on Maxim’s Hot 100 list! A Kardashian insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she reacted to seeing Sofia Richie included!

Kourtney Kardashian was the only Kardashian and Jenner sister to not be included in Maxim‘s Hot 100 list — but is she upset about it? A Kardashian insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that what bothers her most is that Sofia Richie made the cut and she didn’t. “Kourtney was absolutely shocked that all her sisters made it on the Maxim list, and she got left out,” our source said. “It totally hurts, but what she’s really mortified over is that Sofia made the list and she didn’t. That’s just the worst — especially because Scott has already started gloating over it. Anytime he can give Kourtney grief, he does and this is a golden opportunity for him to bring her down.”

However, Kourtney is not throwing in the towel just yet — far from it! “Kourtney’s not going to stay down for long,” our source went on to say. “She’s planning to get revenge. She’s going to start sharing even more sexy and provocative pictures to get the attention back on her and prove she’s sexier than Sofia. She’s asked Kim for help planning an epic nude photo shoot that will break the internet. She’s not going to let this go. She will have the last laugh.”

Before getting snubbed by Maxim, Kourtney enjoyed a night out on the two with Kendall Jenner on Jun. 4 in NYC. Just hours after Scott Disick and Sofia were seen together, Kourtney decided to show the entire world just how good she is at twerking. In fact, Kendall managed to capture the whole booty-shaking session on Snapchat, writing in the caption: “@kourtneykardash with the cheeks”. Check this out for next year, Maxim!