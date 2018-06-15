Kim Kardashian Slays In Sexy All Black Outfit For Kanye West & Nas’ Album Party

Slay, Kim! Yeezy’s wife looked stunning at Nas’ album Nasir, which Kanye produced. Get the details on her outfit below!

Kim Kardashian looked beautiful in a black bodysuit and shorts while outside at a listening part for the new Nas album. Her husband Kanye West had a big role in the album, and she supported her man in a big way. Her dress fit her like a glove, and she wore a fanny pack across her chest. She wore thigh-high gray suede boots, which look like the ones she was modeling for Yeezy’s Season 8 collection. Kim was joined by her BFFs La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban under the Queensboro Bridge in Queens, New York for the outdoor listening party.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton gave her a flirty pony, writing on Instagram, “Snatched and Glowy @kimkardashian. Last night we did a half up snatch with a cool undone texture.” Ariel did her makeup, adding, “Snatched, Sealed, Delivered! 🙌🏼 Last night with @kimkardashian. Makeup by me.” They are such a dream team for amazing glam looks! See more of Kim’s sexiest outfits in the gallery.

Kim is visiting New York City with her family. Her daughter North West turned 5 on June 15. Kim wrote this sweet message to her on Instagram: “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!”