Kellen Winslow Jr. Accused Of Allegedly Kidnapping & Raping Two Women In Shocking Claims

Kellen Winslow Jr. is being accused of allegedly kidnapping & raping two women in their 50s & attempting to rape two others. Read about the shocking allegations here.

This is horrifying. Kellen Winslow Jr. is being accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping two women, both in their 50s, according to TMZ. If that’s not sickening enough, he also allegedly attempted to rape two other women, one in her 70s, the other in her 80s. We reported earlier how following his arrest on Jun. 14, Winslow is facing a number of criminal charges, including kidnapping, rape, residential burglary and indecent exposure. The detailed account of his alleged crimes listed in the criminal complaint obtained by The San Diego Union-Tribune is truly disgusting.

Apparently, Winslow allegedly kidnapped and raped a 54-year-old in March, before allegedly kidnapping and sodomizing a 59-year-old woman in May. On top of that, he allegedly committed a burglary with intent to rape a 71-year-old and an 86-year-old. Winslow will appear in court on Jun. 15, and could face life in prison if convicted on all the counts he’s charged with.

This isn’t the first time Winslow has a run-in with the law. Previously, he received a drug possession charge in Jan. 2014. Then earlier in Jun. 2018, he was arrested while fleeing a trailer park in Encinitas, California and charged with felony first degree burglary. We’ll keep you posted as this shocking case develops.

Winslow married his wife Janelle in 2006. They share two children — a son, Jalen Maximus Winslow, and a daughter, Juliana Arielle Winslow. Winslow is also the son of a football legend. His dad, Kellen Winslow, was the tight end for the San Diego Chargers and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.