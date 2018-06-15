Kardashians’ Father’s Day 2018: Why The Holiday Is A Total ‘Nightmare’ For The Entire Family

Uh-oh! It seems that the KarJenner crew are having a difficult time planning their Father’s Day celebration this year. Here’s why the holiday is turning out to be a ‘disaster.’

Every Kardashian sister – besides Kendall Jenner – is a mom, so celebrating their children’s dads on Father’s Day should be a no-brainer, right? Well, not exactly. Khloe Kardashian is still in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, so getting to Calabasas for a shindig is proving difficult – especially since Kim and Kourtney Kardashian still aren’t too keen on the basketball player after his cheating scandal.

“It is a total nightmare, the girls can’t agree on anything for Father’s Day,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe wants to fly home, but Tristan is being difficult and Kim and Kourtney are not exactly being welcoming to him after that BS he pulled on Khloe. Kris [Jenner] is trying to organize a party but she can’t put the guest list together while making everyone happy.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. “Scott wants to be with everyone and bring Sofia along, but Kourtney has issues with that and is not comfortable with that idea,” our insider explained. There’s also some drama surrounding Kourt’s baby daddyand his 19-year-old girlfriend . “Scott wants to be with everyone and bring Sofia along, but Kourtney has issues with that and is not comfortable with that idea,” our insider explained.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner understandably wants to spend time with her baby girl’s father, Travis Scott, and her own father Caitlyn Jenner as well. “Kylie wants to do something special for Travis because this is his first Father’s Day and she also wants to include her dad, Caitlyn, which is not cool with some of the older sisters who aren’t talking to her right now,” our source added. “It is complicated and sad because it is a special day for all of the dads in the family, however, if Kris can’t get everyone to get along, they might not be able to share it all together, at one big party, the way she would like too. There is a lot of tension and drama and of course Kris wants to film the holiday too for their show, but no one can agree on anything.”