Jenna Johnson Shows Off Her Engagement Ring – See Huge Rock Val Chmerkovskiy Gave Her

So gorgeous! Less than 24 hours after announcing her engagement to Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson is showing off her massive engagement ring! See the amazing photo, here.

Rich! It looks like Dancing With The Stars‘ Val Chmerkovskiy, 32, gifted his bride-to-be, Jenna Johnson, 24, with a massive diamond ring when he proposed on June 14, as she just showed off the gigantic sparkler on her Instagram page. On Friday, June 15, Jenna posted a photo of herself, holding out her left hand and showing off her ring, while a beautiful Venice, Italy sunset served as the background. “He put a ring on it 💍 #engaged,” she captioned the shot, and we love it! This ring display comes just hours after Val and Jenna both announced that he proposed to her at a restaurant in Venice. It looks as though this was a shot taken later that night, since Jenna is wearing the same outfit as when Val proposed to her.

The announcement came in the form of the photo, showing Val down on one knee as Jenna gasped. “I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” she captioned the pic on Thursday evening. “Babychka [my love] thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!!”For Val’s photo, he wrote, “I can’t wait to make you my wife.” Isn’t that so sweet?

Val and Jenna’s romance first started sometime around February 2016, when witnessed saw the pair enjoying a meal together in West Hollywood! “They ordered and were very flirtatious,” an E! News source revealed at the time. “Val looked very happy. He had an almost calm look of happiness and contentment. He was very at ease and you could tell they were comfortable together.” And now, two years later, they’re engaged!