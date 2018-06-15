Girl, you better watch out for thorns. Iggy Azalea went full bloom during a photo shoot, as the ‘Savior’ singer got sexy in a field of flowers. She even posed with a petunia over her privates!

Actually, it’s unknown what kind of flower it was (Insert any “deflowered” jokes here.) Iggy Azalea, 28, decided to crank up the sex appeal of botany and horticulture on June 15 by sharing a trio of pictures of her in a field of flowers. The first shot shows her from the waist up, with rose-tinted hair. A similar shot was shared third in sequence, but it’s the second snap that stunned all the snapdragons while leaving the petunias absolutely plucked. Iggy shared a nude pic of herself, with a flower tastefully covering up her crotch. “DREAMSCAPING,” is all she said when captioning the shot.

This isn’t the first time Iggy has shared a near-nude shot of herself to the ‘Gram this week. On June 12, the “Fancy” rapper posed with barely a stitch of clothing on her, save for the pair of stilettos. “Sometimes, all you need is a good pair of heels,” she said. Well, when you look like Iggy Azalea, you can get away with just wearing a pair of pumps and a smile.

With the last name “azalea,” flowers are sort of Iggy’s thing. She posted two paintings of red flowers to her Instagram on June 4. This suddenly love of fine art sandwiched a shot of her in a red light, posing seductively in a tassel-covered bikini. Will Iggy’s next single be flower-themed? Considering the placement of the white flower and how one of the red flower paintings seems eerily similar to a woman’s genitalia (that could just be us, to be honest) maybe Iggy’s giving a clue as to what fans can expect with her next song?

Or maybe she was telling Tyga to take a moment to stop and smell the roses? Rumors of romance between her and Kylie Jenner’s ex have been swirling ever since their surprise flirtation at Coachella in April, and it seems that with every new picture, Tyga gets more and more infatuated with Iggy. After she shared her naked-with-pumps pictures, T-Raww went nuts. “If she was trying to get his attention with her latest nude, it worked,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s drooling over her body….things between them kind of fell off but Tyga’s focus is all the way back on Iggy right now.” Well, instead of sliding into her DMs, maybe Tyga can send Iggy some flowers instead?