Farrah Abraham’s Lips Look Bigger Than Ever & Fans Can’t Stop Trolling Her ‘Stupid’ Look

Yikes! Farrah Abraham just shared a new clip that has the trolls coming out in force to criticize her extra pouty lips! Check out all the shadiness right here!

Nobody attracts the haters quite like Farrah Abraham! The 27-year-old reality star just shared a brand-new video in which she introduced her follows to a new product to help avoid bruising after cosmetic work called OcuMend. However, soon after the video arrived, fans began debating Farrah’s super-plump lips! And let’s just say the comments were not kind!

“Your lips look stupid,” one critic wrote. “You should of never messed with yourself Farrah,” another chimed in. “She probably cant close her mouth with those ridiculous lips lmao. Lord knows she cant keep her mouth shut any other time,” yet another wrote. Ouch! For some reason, folks don’t feel the need to hold back when it comes to Farrah and her new pout!

This barrage of insults arrives just days after Farrah faced down a much larger scandal — getting arrest! She allegedly struck a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early hours of June 13, leading to law enforcement being called. She faces charges of misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

However, after she was released on bail, she claimed that it’s her who is the victim! “Hey guys I wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes and concerns,” she said in an Instagram story video. “It’s sort of sad when you are out sometimes and you just can’t have fun because people want to attack you and get you all in that trouble. I’m blessed by God and I don’t want to ever be attacked again at a hotel. And we are out.”