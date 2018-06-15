Drake ‘Feels Bad’ People Were Left Out Of ‘Degrassi’ Reunion– It Was ‘Nothing Personal’

Drake brought the cast of ‘Degrassi’ together for his music video ‘I’m Upset,’ and a few co-stars were well, upset they weren’t included. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Drake feels bad and that it was never his intention to leave anyone out!

To many, Drake, 31, can do no wrong. However, he rubbed a few fans the wrong way when he excluded Sean Cameron (Daniel Clark) and J.T. (Ryan Cooley) from the iconic Degrassi reunion for his “I’m Upset” music video. Daniel told Page Six, “No one ever reached out to me about this,” and Ryan “thought it was a scam.” Their absence was especially noticeable considering almost every other cast member was in the visual. But, Drake is feeling pretty bad about it. “It was a bit of an oversight combined with bad timing. Everything came together quick for Drake with the video, and he was out of the loop with some of the wrangling of the Degrassi people,” a source close to rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Totally understandable, right?

“He wishes everyone could have been a part of it and feels bad that some people may have been upset about being left out. It wasn’t his intention to shade anyone. It was nothing personal. He loves them all, and if they had more time to pull it off everyone may have been included,” the source continued. We can definitely see how an oversight happened, and our source is correct by saying the video came together pretty quickly. Sarah Barrable-Tishauer, who played Liberty on the show, took to Instagram to rave over the music video’s director Karena Evans for bring the vision to life in such a short amount of time.

“Can we give it up 2 times for @karenaevans and @tanishascott? Karena said, ‘you can’t rush art’ but damn, from concept to shoot in a week, shoot to release in 4 days. That’s some black girl magic right there. Honored to have been apart of their vision,” Sarah wrote. So, it’s clear there really was no foul play involved!