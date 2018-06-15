‘Jersey Shore’: Did Jen Harley Really Cheat On Ronnie Ortiz-Magro? She Reveals The Truth

On the June 14 episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro expressed his suspicion on whether or not Jen Harley has been faithful to him, and it looks the answer to that question is no. Get all the details here!

These days, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s life is a little more complicated than gym, tan, laundry. Over the past few months, he’s been at war with his baby mama Jen Harley, and he spilled all the tea on their relationship during the Thursday episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Nobody’s perfect. I did my dirt too so I can just say, like, ‘It was her.’ But everything I did was a reaction to her actions,” he told his roommates Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese explaining why he doesn’t fully trust Jen. “I’m also not used to being with someone like myself. Like, I met my match,” Ronnie continued.

Unfortunately, Ronnie’s suspicions weren’t wrong. “I’m sure he’s referring to when we were dating for about a month or two. We hadn’t established a real relationship; my ex came back around. I had mixed feelings at the time,” Jen told Us Weekly following the episode. “We just got out of a four-year relationship. This is all part of the Instagram fight we got into because of this incident. When I came clean about this, he came clean about three times he hooked up with other girls in the same time period. We decided we wanted to be together and work through this and not to ever do it again,” Jen added. However, this wasn’t the end to their problems.

Since welcoming their daughter Ariana Sky back in April, Ronnie and Jen’s relationship has been nothing short of tumultuous. In addition to the fight Jen mentioned above, in which she literally filmed Ronnie calling her a h*e on Instagram live, Jen and Ronnie got into another altercation on June 7 in Las Vegas. “Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source told Us Weekly. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department,” the source continued. We certainly hope they can come to some sort of understanding for the sake of Ariana.