Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: ‘Nervous’ Friends Think They’re ‘Confusing Lust For Love’

Do Ariana Grande’s friends believe she & Pete Davidson are moving too fast? A source close to Ariana told HL EXCLUSIVELY what some of her pals really think of their relationship!

Recently engaged, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s impassioned relationship shows no signs of slowing down — but do her friends doubt their love will last? A source close to the singer gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets on how Ariana’s close ones are wary about her engagement to Pete. “Ariana and Pete are so head over heels in love right now, they’re totally on a high,” our source said. “It’s incredibly sweet and everyone is happy for Ariana, but it’s hard not to be a little nervous for her. Things are moving so fast and both Pete and Ariana are so intense, her friends are definitely a little afraid that they could both be confusing lust for love.”

However, just because Ariana’s friends are concerned doesn’t mean that she has worries about her love for Pete. “Ariana is beyond sure that this is a lasting love, but there are plenty of people in her world who are afraid this is going to crash and burn as quickly as it began,” our source went on to say. “But no one is going to say that to her because it’s pointless. She’s way too crazy in love to slow this down.”

And if there’s any celebrity who doesn’t think this relationship is going to work out, it’s The Weeknd. Recently, he commented on an Instagram post, “I’m calling it now. He is either going to end up with a restraining order from her, or he will end up pulling an OJ Simpson. This is not going to end well.” We’ll keep you posted as Ariana and Pete’s relationship progresses!