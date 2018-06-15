Drake Joins 2 Chainz & Quavo For Epic New Track ‘Bigger Than You’– Listen

Drake has hit his fans with a one-two punch. Hot on the heels of his ‘I’m Upset’ video release he is featured on 2 Chainz latest track with Quavo. Check it out!

It’s here! 2 Chainz’s track with Drake and Quavo has been released, and it’s the perfect summer bop. The song, which is called “Bigger > You” (or “Bigger Than You,” as most people are interpreting it) dropped on streaming services at midnight, June 15. With lyrics like “Uh, yeah ring the alarm/Cartier bracelets on all of my arm,” it’s clear this is a track you can live your best life to! In recent weeks, Drake’s made headlines for his wild beef with Pusha T and their many diss tracks, however, for this song he didn’t touch on the subject. “Young champagne checkin’ in man Tity Boi ship ringing off/Remember I was on prepaid I would act like my sh*t’s ringing off,” Drake rapped. It looks like he’s done with their feud and is back reminiscing on how far he’s come. Listen to the song below!

Hours earlier 2 Chainz teased the song on Twitter and Instagram. Fans couldn’t hide their anticipation. One person was predicting big things for the track before it was even streamed online. “I already know this gonna be a #1 hit Billboard Top 100,” a fan tweeted. And, now that we’ve listened we think the fan is right! “This sh*t is HARD,” one captioned a screen grab of the song with fire emojis. It’s not the first time that 2 Chainz (whose real name is Tauheed Epps) has collaborated with Drake. In 2014, Drake featured on the Georgia rapper’s song, “No Lie.” As for the Canadian star, it’s been a busy 24 hours.

On June 13 he lit up the internet by releasing the music video for his song, “I’m Upset,” which featured a reunion with his Degrassi co-stars. Fans lost their minds when they saw it. One person tweeted that he is the “goat,” for staging the reunion. She wrote, “I’m nostalgic af!!!!!!!!!!!!” A few hours later, after 2 Chainz teased his new track, another fan expressed excitement that Drizzy is flexing his hip-hop muscles two nights in a row.

“So Drake just gon’ walk back in the game with a Degrassi video and a 2Chainz collab like nothin’ happened,” one user tweeted. The answer to that question is, yes.