Jordan McNair: 5 Things To Know About MD Football Star Who Tragically Died At 19

After being hospitalized for two weeks, Maryland football player Jordan McNair sadly passed away on June 13. Here are five things you should know about the 19-year-old from Randallstown, MD:

1. He died at 19 years old on June 13. UMD’s Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans revealed in a letter that McNair was hospitalized after an organized team workout on May 29 and passed away on June 13. “For those who had the opportunity to know Jordan, you understand the sadness we are feeling,” he wrote.

2. He was an offensive lineman at the University of Maryland, College Park. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound football player played in one game as a freshman in 2017. His athletic director, coach, and fellow teammates have spoken out since his passing. “Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends,” Evans wrote.

Coach DJ Durkin also issued a statement, that was published within Evans’ letter. It said:

Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.

Counseling services were made available for UMD’s student athletes and staff.

Today the Maryland family mourns the passing of Jordan McNair. Letter from Executive Athletic Director: https://t.co/UwbF7m8psS pic.twitter.com/QAWnzHX7xN — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) June 13, 2018

3. He received a liver transplant shortly before his death. His exact cause of death was not immediately available, but according to ESPN, a GoFundMe page created on behalf of McNair’s mother, Tonya Wilson, revealed that he was airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he received a liver transplant and was “fighting for his life this past week.”

4. He was about to enter his sophomore season. Last fall, McNair played one game for the Terrapins, which was a 63-17 win over Towson University on Sept. 9. He was then redshirted. After Maryland’s spring practice in April, he was projected to be the second left tackle on the depth chart.

5. He chose to play football at UMD over 20 other scholarship offers. As a senior, McNair was the highest-ranked Baltimore-area high school player, and rated No. 287 nationally, according to The Baltimore Sun. The newspaper also reported that McNair chose Maryland over schools like Ohio State, Michigan State, and Penn State, which all extended offers to him while he was still a junior. McNair was majoring in kinesiology.