Jesse Kramer: 5 Things To Know About The Insanely Talented ‘The Four’ Contestant

Jesse Kramer is one of the new contestants auditioning for ‘The Four’ on the June 14 episode. Before he performs, here’s what you need to know about the soulful crooner!

1. His nickname is “Old Soul.” Jesse move to Nashville when he was only 19, and he continues to pave a lifelong path for himself with his music. He’s been given the nickname “Old Soul” because his “presence and sound” appear to be far beyond his years, according to his official website. His musical inspirations include Chris Cornell, Prince, and Joe Cocker.

2. He’s already released a number of songs. He’s done covers of hit songs like Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and more. They’re all available on SoundCloud. His voice is incredible and one of a kind! His EP is also available now.

3. He’s performing this summer! Other than The Four, he’s going on tour! He’s performing in Texas, Indiana, and Missouri over the summer.

4. He’s coming to The Four during the second week of season 2. The second season premiered June with new singers fighting to become the next winner of the music competition. Jesse will be singing alongside Majeste Amour, De’Stani Bryant, Madison Armor, Sharaya J, James Farrow, Skylar Dane, Stephanie Zelaya in week two for a spot as one of the four.

5. He’s constantly sharing his music on YouTube and Instagram. Jesse wants to share his music with the world. From his covers to performances, Jesse has a lot to offer. We love how he’s so intimate with this music!

The Four airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on FOX. Stay tuned for more on season 2 from the judges, contestants, and more!