Roseanne Barr Admits She’s Listening To Kanye West To Heal After Controversy

Roseanne Barr revealed that she’s turned to Kanye West’s new album in the wake of her show being cancelled over racist tweets. She thinks the music is ‘the greatest thing ever.’

Roseanne Barr, 65, has taken time to reflect after ABC cancelled Roseanne due to a racist tweet she wrote about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. The actress took to Twitter on June 13 to reveal how she’s been coping since her show was cancelled, and it turns out she’s quite a fan of Kanye West.

“MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to @kanyewest new album about mental illness, it’s the greatest thing ever,” she said in a deleted tweet. The Yeezy designer is an interesting choice considering he also faced recent backlash against his own controversial tweets supporting Donald Trump and his opinion that “slavery was a choice” that he spouted in a TMZ interview.

But raving about the “Famous” rapper isn’t the only post Roseanne made. She also claimed that she’s taken a good look at herself and decided that she’s not racist (even though that’s definitely not how racism works). “1) I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood..,” she tweeted. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime…”

1) I want u all2 know I'm fine. I've been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood.. Needless2 say I'm NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced "RACISM" in my entire life & never will. Meantime…(next page) — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 14, 2018

But then Roseanne went on to defend the way she referred to Jarrett, who is black, as a cross “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” She tweeted: “Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.” Calling the people who were rightfully offended by her disgusting comment “Low IQ ppl” might be the most Trump-like reaction ever.