Robert Pattinson Raves Over Working With Ex Kristen Stewart: She’s A ‘Powerhouse’

In the wake of their surprise reunion at a birthday party, Robert Pattinson took a moment ahead of the premiere of his new movie to give some major love to his ex – and ‘Twilight’ co-star – Kristen Stewart.

Actually, Robert Pattinson, 32, praised a ton of powerful women ahead of the Hollywood premiere of his new Western film, Damsel, on June 13. “It was really fun. I really wanted to do one for ages,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I’ve played a lot of serious psychopaths so I thought I’d play a funny psychopath. …It seemed kind of subversive. Most Westerns, the archetype lead cowboy is someone who’s sort of, they can handle anything and it’s them against the world and they come to save the damsel but pretty much every single male character in this movie is completely inept.”

“They think they’re trying to save the damsel but actually they’re incapable of anything at all. They’re incapable of saving themselves,” he added. When asked about some of the strong women he’s shared the screen with, RPatz didn’t hold back. “Oh tons! I mean, I’ve worked with some real powerhouses. Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman,” he said. And what about the woman he recently “shared laughs” with, his ex, Kristen Stewart?

“Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah, yeah, yeah. Catherine Hardwicke, too. She’s great,” he said. Well, he eventually got around to KStew but he did make sure to give her some love.

It’s been nearly six years since Robert and Kristen, 28, broke up, following the cheating scandal involving Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Since then, both Kristen and Robert have gone on to work with – and date – a whole lot of different people. Kristen earned critical praise for her turn on Still Alice, while taking unexpected roles in films like American Ultra, Personal Shopper and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. Since Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Robert has appeared in films like Queen of the Desert, The Lost City of Z and Good Time.

Romantically, RPatz had his romance with FKA twigs, 30, while Kristen has dated Alicia Cargile, French singer Soko, 32, St. Vincent, 35, and is currently involved with Stella Maxwell, 28. Still, fans were hoping Robsten had come back from the dead when the two reunited at Lily Allen’s birthday party. However, that “ship has well and truly sailed,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The only way that Robert and Kristen will be a couple again is if they’re cast in an upcoming film.