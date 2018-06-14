Paris Jackson Slams Hater Who Graffitied Dad Michael’s Walk Of Fame Star: ‘No F***ing Respect’

Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cleaning graffiti off of what she thought was her father’s Walk of Fame star, and stars rallied behind her in support.

As the ninth anniversary of Michael Jackson‘s death fast approaches, his daughter Paris Jackson, 20, posted on Instagram a photo of herself on her hands and knees, cleaning red graffiti off of his Walk Of Fame star. “Some people have no f**king respect,” she captioned the photo. Some were quick to point out that the star wasn’t actually her father’s, but was a British radio personality’s star, who also happens to be named Michael Jackson. “i understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name,” Paris added to her caption.

The Calvin Klein model also tweeted about her experience scrubbing the graffiti, and, once again, acknowledged that she knew it wasn’t her father’s actual star. “Apparently it’s not his actual star but hey that’s still his name. I don’t think it was intentionally targeted it at him. i think it was probably just some young kids f***king around,” she wrote. “But to me a name is a name and i couldn’t just hear about it and not go see it for myself.”

Celebs were quick to rally around Paris, who paid tribute to her father just days ago with an old photo, writing, “my one source of strength. the only thing keeping me going. my love, my light, my archangel.” Bella Thorne was early to comment and lend her support. “This makes me really sad, sorry p,” she wrote. “Nothing but respect for my President,” Diplo commented, adding, “I would do it for you.” So sweet. Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Hilton and Taylor Lautner also chimed in with notes of love.

The King of Pop died in 2009 of an accidental drug overdose of the anesthetic propofol, when Paris was just 11 years old.