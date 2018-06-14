Things looked a bit tense between Nikki Bella and John Cena when they reunited for a dinner date on June 12. See the new photo of the on-again couple here.

Nikki Bella and John Cena are reportedly back together, but things may not be on the best of terms between them. The pair, who called off their May 5 wedding just three weeks before the big day in April, were spotted dining at Cowboy Star Restaurant in San Diego on June 12. A fellow diner snapped a photo, in which Nikki looks to be a bit upset, with her face in a frown and her head resting on her hand. Witnesses at the restaurant say things “looked intense” between the two, according to TMZ.

Of course, we don’t even know close to the full story from one photo, which could’ve been snapped mid-movement or during an upsetting conversation that had nothing to do with the duo’s relationship. John and Nikki haven’t commented on where their relationship stands, but whether they’re officially back together or not, this picture confirms they’re at least still seeing each other in some capacity.

The demise of Nikki and John’s relationship is currently playing out on the third season of Total Bellas. The recent episodes that have aired were filmed in January, and showed viewers that trouble has been brewing between these two for quite some time now.

They actually called off the wedding back then, after Nikki admitted to John that she simply could not picture a life without having children, which is something John does not want. However, months later, John seems to have had a change of heart — he made a public plea to Nikki on the Today show in May, during which he said he wants to be the father of her children. Looks like we’ll have to wait until the rest of the season airs to see how this plays out!