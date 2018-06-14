Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have done it again! The real life BFFs just dropped what’s slated to be the song of the summer, ‘Bed’ and it’s a straight bop! Listen to the hit here!

Ariana Grande, 24, and Nicki Minaj, 35, can officially keep their best duo crown, because the female powerhouses just delivered us another fire track! They dropped “Bed” on June 14, as promised, and we can’t stop listening! Seriously, it’s the bop of the summer. Take your first listen in the video above, and we guarantee you will not be able to turn it off!

Ari took to Twitter just days ago to tease the (presumed) cover art for “Bed”. She posted a photo of her with Minaj in a soap-sud-filled tub pool, exuding sexiness to the max, if we do say so ourselves. And, don’t worry, these two aren’t done working together. Ariana recently hinted that Nicki will appear on her upcoming album, “Sweetener”. In fact, she and Nicki teamed up for two tracks on the album — “Bed” (of course) and “The Light Is Coming,” which will be out June 20.

One thing is for sure — Nicki and Ari know how to plug out a jam together. “Bed” adds to their long list of past collaborations, which includes, “Get On Your Knees,” “Bang Bang,” and “Side To Side.”

It’s been an exciting time for the two artists who have a lot to celebrate individually, as Ariana’s recently engaged and Nicki just dropped major tour/album news after her triumphant return to the rap scene.

Ari and her new boyfriend (of just a few weeks), SNL star Pete Davidson, 24, are engaged. Davidson popped the question with a massive diamond on her ring, which ran him a whopping $93,000. The diamond was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler, Greg Yuna, who admitted that he didn’t even know who the ring was for when Davidson requested it.

After Nicki dropped three fan-crazed singles — “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Tingz,” and most recently, “Rich Sex” — she revealed that all of the tracks will be part of her forthcoming album, Queen. Nicki dropped the half-naked cover art for Queen — out August 10 — on June 8, which she dubbed her “greatest work to date.” Following the release of her album, Nicki will hit the road with Future, 34, for the NICKI HNDRXX Tour, which kicks off on September 21 in Baltimore, Maryland. The tour will hit select cities in North America (27 cities) and Europe (22 cities), over 40 dates already scheduled and more on the way. Tickets will be on sale to the public on June 15.