Meghan Markle Shares A Laugh With The Queen During 1st Solo Outing With Her Majesty — See Pics

It seems Meghan Markle gets along with her in-laws just fine! She attended her first royal engagement without Prince Harry on June 14, and was seen laughing it up with Queen Elizabeth at the event. Check out the pics!

Meghan Markle is adjusting to royal life like a pro! Less than one month after her wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex embarked on her first set of royal engagements without him. First, she took an overnight trip with Queen Elizabeth on the Royal Train, followed by an appearance at a ceremony to open up the Mersey Gateway Bridge. Meghan and the Queen were seated next to each other at the event, and had huge smiles on their faces as they interacted and whispered to one another. It’s like Meghan’s been doing this her whole life!

The former Suits actress looked stunning in a cream-colored, Givenchy dress with black belt, which fit her to perfection. Meanwhile, the Queen stood out in her lime green coat and matching hat. Clearly, the royal family has quite a vote of confidence in Meghan — Kate Middleton didn’t even start making royal appearances on her own until ten months after she married Prince William! There’s certainly a lot about Meghan that makes her unconventional in royal terms, but that clearly isn’t stopping her from fitting right in!

Meghan and the Queen have quite a bit ahead of them on the trip. They’ll also get to see a performance from local schoolchildren, visit a new venue called The Storyhouse in Chester, and meet local residents as they make their way to a lunch at Chester Town Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, and recently returned from a honeymoon in Canada. Royal life has just begun!