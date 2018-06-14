Meghan Markle’s Hair Malfunction After She Vows To Wear Hats Less: See Wild Pic

For Meghan Markle’s first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth on June 14, her hair was gone with the wind…literally! Check out the photo of her major hair malfunction here!

Meghan Markle, 36, was born to be a royal. And, if there was ever any doubt that she wouldn’t be able to adjust to her new life as the Duchess of Sussex, she proved otherwise by killing her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth in Chesire on Thursday. Meghan and the Queen looked like two peas in a pod as they were photographed sharing laughs and whispering in each other’s ear. However, there was one part of the day that didn’t go as planned. Also on their outing, Meghan appeared to have had a little of trouble with her hair. At one point, the wind was so powerful Meghan’s face couldn’t even be clearly seen as her signature brunette locks were wrapped around her face! Meghan did her best to keep it together, but Mother Nature had other plans. Take a look at the photo below.

Meghan’s hair moment came right after she vowed to wear less hats in an attempt to be more relatable and youthful, according to The Daily Mail. Maybe that promise should depend on the weather! Despite her hair malfunction, Meghan looked absolutely incredible. For the engagement, which was a ceremony to open up the Mersey Gateway Bridge, Meghan opted for a stunning, figure-hugging Givenchy dress paired with a simple black belt. She pulled the classic look together with black pointed toe pumps and a sleek evening bag. We’re so obsessed with her style!

The Queen on the other hand, looked as vibrant as ever in a lime green coat and matching hat. But, like Meghan she paired the ensemble with black heels and a black top handle purse. Nevertheless, we’re loving these two together, and we can’t wait to see Meghan on more royal engagements.