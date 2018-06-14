YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI are going to fight it out in a celebrity boxing match in August and already they’re letting the insults fly. We’ve got video of their heated fight at an LA nightclub.

Good grief! YouTuber Logan Paul is hoping to make his big comeback after getting sidelined by the world for making fun of a dead body in Japan’s suicide forest. He’s going to make his big amateur boxing debut against fellow YT star KSI in a celebrity boxing match on August 25 in Manchester England, and already the two are epically trash talking each other. They’re holding a big news conference about the event on June 16 at LA’s Coliseum and they put on quite a preview at LA’s Warwick Club on June 13 with a war of words.

Attention hound Logan looked thrilled with all of the camera around, telling KSI that “Your head is the size of a watermelon. I really can’t miss. I literally can’t miss. Dawg, your head looks like a hot air balloon. I can’t miss it.” The 24-year-old Brit — real name Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji — responded, “Just wait ’til Saturday bro. Saturday bro. Saturday bro. Your mom’s going get it, your daddy’s going get it.”

Logan fired back, “I can literally smell your bandana. It smells horrible. No one’s laughing at your jokes,” while KSI responded, “I can’t wait to hear your heckling when you gotta shave your head bro. Trust me.” The blonde baited him with “I hear crickets, bro. That wasn’t funny. You’re not funny, you can’t box.” Well, he is funny and KSI used the moment to promote their big fight by saying “Look up to me, bro! Look up to me! Yeah, bro. Take a swing at me on the 25! August 25. August 25.”

Logan, 23, became persona non grata on YouTube after he travelled to Japan in late Dec. of 2017 and posted a video showing a dead body of a suicide victim in Aokigahara National Forest and seemed to make fun of it. He made matters worse by running around Tokyo like a screaming fool, mocking Japanese culture in a highly offensive video where he taunted the quiet, respectful nature of its citizens. YouTube took notice of his antics and temporarily suspended his site from their Preferred ad supported service after the suicide victim video drew massive criticism from celebrities to national politicians. That didn’t stop Logan from doing ridiculously stupid stunts, as he was busted in Yosemite National Park in April for riding around on the top of his custom bus while friends sat inside tents fastened to the roof. Ugh.