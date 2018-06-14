Gwen Stefani’s Kids Showering Blake Shelton With Father’s Day Gifts: Why It’ll Still Be ‘Bittersweet’

Blake Shelton can expect to be getting a ton of Father’s Day gifts from Gwen Stefani’s children! A source close to Blake told HL EXCLUSIVELY what Gwen’s kids have in store for Shelton!

Blake Shelton is about to have an epic Father’s Day! A source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Gwen Stefani‘s children — Kingston, Apollo and Zuma — have some pretty sweet gifts for him. “Blake is very much looking forward to Father’s Day this year,” our source told us. “He knows Gwen’s boys have all sorts of gifts planned for him. They’re not very good at keeping secrets so they’ve told him what half of them are. Apparently, he’s getting all kinds of stuff for the outdoors. They’ve even got him a new pair of waterproof camo overalls. Blake doesn’t care about gifts, but to see the kids get so excited about what they’ve picked out, that’s a thrill for him. Blake’s always wanted sons and although he’s not technically their dad, he does feel like Gwen’s kids are family. He loves them like his own. The holiday is bittersweet for Blake. He is not giving up hope that one day, he and Gwen can have a baby together to share the holiday with.”

When it comes to rumors that Gwen’s ex Gavin Rossdale might be engaged, Blake is over the moon. “Blake is hoping it’s true that Gavin has gone and got engaged. He will be very happy if it’s happened,” our source went on to say. “The fact is the more wrapped up Gavin gets in his new life, the less he’s around and that suits Blake just fine. In a lot of ways, Blake has taken Gavin’s place. He plays dad to Gavin’s kids the majority of the time and absolutely loves it. And the kids love him just as much as he loves them.”

Gwen’s kids just can’t hide their excitement whenever they hang out with Blake. “They literally scream with delight when he walks into the room,” our source continued. “Blake has his dream woman and his dream family, and he wants as much time with them as he can get, so yes this engagement is very good news in his eyes.”