Is Gavin Rossdale, 52, Engaged To 28-Year-Old GF? — She Sparks Rumors With Ring On Left Hand

After dating for a little over a year, rumors are swirling that Gavin Rossdale, 52, is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, who is 28! The couple were seen grabbing some beers in London’s Primrose Hill and photos zoomed in on a stunning ring on Sophia’s wedding finger! The tattooed blonde beauty and Gavin were PDAing and holding hands while sipping on brews and the rock on her hand was so big, it easily caught our eyes! Click here to see pictures of the ring!

Gavin was previously married to The Voice judge Gwen Stefani for 13 years before she filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. However, it was later revealed Gwen found out about his affair with their nanny, Mindy Mann, and that prompted the separation. Their divorce finalized in April 2016, and Sophia and Gavin hooked up shortly after. While the two have kept their relationship private, Gavin did refer to the German model as his “love” in an Instagram selfie in February.

This isn’t the first time the pair have fueled engagement rumors! They were spotted together on a romantic stroll in Los Angeles in April, both adorning suspicious rings on their lefts hands. However, this could just be a piece of costume jewelry or an heirloom, as Sophia has been pictured rocking this wide gold ring before. Neither Gavin nor Sophia have commented on the rumors, but the “Love Remains The Same” singer did take to Instagram to share a picture of himself shortly after the pictures were released, writing, “Still here still there / AlwaYs moving.”

