Farrah Abraham Fires Back At Ex Simon After He Says He’s ‘Not Surprised’ By Her Arrest

Farrah Abraham was not here for her ex-boyfriend saying he wasn’t surprised by her arrest, and that it was a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Find out what she had to say here!

If you’re a fan of Farrah Abraham, you know she’s pretty outspoken. So, it’s no surprise that when her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran said “Jail time will be good for her,” after she was arrested for allegedly attacking a security guard who was trying to break up a fight with her and other guests at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 13, she would have an epic clapback. “I have no online profiles, I do not date at the moment and I do not have time for fake stories as these. Exes should stop trying to make up derogatory things about a hard working woman who is focused solely on TV, movie projects, along with running three stores,” Farrah tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

And by fake stories, Farrah is referring to the fact that Simon claimed Farrah contacted him “several times” to bail her out of jail. He also took a shot at her parenting by saying that Farrah’s daughter Sophia “needs a good home.” He then claimed the former MTV star has “online profiles on sugar baby websites.” Yikes! However, Farrah quickly shut Simon down.

Following her arrest, the 27-year-old made bail and was released. “Hey guys I wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes and concerns. It’s sort of sad when you are out sometimes and you just can’t have fun because people want to attack you and get you in that trouble. I’m blessed by God, and I don’t want to ever be attacked again at a hotel,” Farrah said in an Instagram story alleging the reason. Nevertheless, we’re glad she’s home and safe.