Donald Trump Jr. Slams ‘Racist’ Article After Author Tells GF Kimberly Guilfoyle To Pick Better Men

Suddenly, Donald Trump Jr. cares about ‘racist rhetoric.’ The president’s son blasted an article about his new love, Kimberly Guilfoyle, calling it hypocritical, sexist and racist!

“How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews?” Donald Trump Jr., 40, tweeted on June 13, sharing a link to a Breitbart story about the column Linda Stasi wrote the day before. In the column, Linda called out Kimberly Guilfoyle for being an “otherwise brilliant woman,” but when it comes to picking men, “she’d be better picking off grapes.” Kimberly is Puerto Rican and this line turned Don Jr. into a frothing social justice warrior. “Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there.”

It appears Don Jr. agreed with Breitbart’s take, as the publication interpreted the “grapes” line as a racist insult, arguing that Linda was “telling a Puerto Rican woman to know her place, to go pick some grapes.” Following the conservative backlash, Linda apologized. “Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur,” she tweeted. “Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I’m just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding,” she added. The piece now says that the Fox News personality — who allegedly dated Anthony Scaramucci before moving on to have alleged “sexy sleepovers” with Don Jr. — would “probably have better odds picking lotto numbers.”

Before President Donald Trump, 72, tweets something like calling for Linda’s firing, let’s remember that Don Jr. isn’t a paragon of virtue. In 2016, he retweeted Vox Day, a notorious right-winger with a history of racist, sexist and homophobic views, per The New Republic. When Roseanne Barr made a discredited claim about George Soros, while calling the liberal activist billionaire a “nazi,” Don Jr. retweeted her, per Yahoo. There’s also that time Don Jr. liked a pair of tweets that promoted a conspiracy theory about the Parkland survivors, Oh, he also retweeted a racist Skittles meme one time.

Absolutely no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican…and my column was in no way meant as a slur. Nonetheless I will change that reference online. I'm just surprised anyone would have assumed such a stereotype b/c someone is half-Latina. So sorry for misunderstanding — Linda Stasi (@lindastasi) June 13, 2018

How did this get past her editors at the @NYDailyNews? Or do they condone this kind of talk? I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there. Daily News Writer Tells Puerto Rican Kimberly Guilfoyle to 'Pick Grapes' https://t.co/pDlKr4lfXt via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2018

This doesn’t justify Linda’s “grapes” line, of course. But, take Don Jr.’s outrage at face value. Also, keep in mind what Jon Stewart said (per Esquire) when people attacked Samantha Bee after she called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c*nt,” because it’ll come in handy: “Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide. Don’t get caught in a trap of thinking you can live up to a code of integrity that will be enough for the propagandist right. There isn’t. And so, create your own moral code to live by, but don’t be fooled into trying to make concessions that you think will mollify them.”