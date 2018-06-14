Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez & More Stars Wearing Mismatched Bikini Tops & Bottoms

Whoever said your bikini top needs to match your bottom clearly never saw Selena Gomez’s orange and black swimsuit combo! See more celebs rocking mismatched bikinis here!

Like underwear, we always strive to match our bikini tops to our bottoms. But, also like underwear, sometimes that just doesn’t work out.Maybe you fell in love with a top and the matching bottoms in your size were sold out. Maybe you accidentally only washed your bottoms and had to switch out your top for an older backup one. Or maybe you just like the look of a mismatched bikini. Whatever your reason, wearing a bikini top and bottom that shouldn’t necessarily go together totally can.

Wearing a bikini set that doesn’t match can be a bold statement on the beach – and some of our favorite celebs like Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian, and even Beyonce herself, have pulled the swimsuit style off. In March, Selena was spotted vacationing in Australia rocking a bikini on a boat, as one does. She wore a bright orange triangle top, which she paired with a black side-tie bottom.

If you’re going to mismatch a bikini, black bottoms are actually a smart way to go if you want to downplay your hips and butt. By matching plain dark bottoms with a patterned or bright colored top, you’ll draw eyes upward toward your chest and shoulders. Kourtney and Ashley Graham have also utilized this tactic. While at Coachella 2018, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a tiny black bottom and a cropped red rash guard shirt. Ashley has also been spotted pairing a leopard-print string top to solid black bottoms.

Reckless 🌴@FashionNova #ad A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 13, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

But you don’t have to just stick to solid colored bottoms to pull off the mismatched bikini trend. Check out our gallery above to see how other celebs have mixed and matched their bathing suits!