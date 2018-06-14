Bode Miller Not At The Scene When Daughter, 19 Mos., Fell In Pool & Drowned: How He Found Out

Olympic skier Bode Miller wasn’t at his neighbor’s house when his 19-month-old daughter fell into a pool and drowned. Bode didn’t find out the tragic news until after his daughter was rushed to the hospital.

Bode Miller, 40, got a phone call that is every parent’s worst nightmare. After his daughter Emeline, 19 months, fell into a neighbor’s pool and was found unresponsive by her mom, Morgan Beck Miller, on June 8, someone at the scene called Bode to reveal the heartbreaking news about his baby daughter. “Somebody from the scene called Bode to let him know what happened and that his child was being transported to Mission Hospital,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi told PEOPLE.

Morgan, who is 6 months pregnant, was the one who pulled little Emeline out of the pool after she was there for an undisclosed amount of time. “They were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow the little girl made her way to the backyard pool,” he continued. “She was only missing for just a short amount of time and Mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her.”

Morgan and her friends called 911 and performed CPR on the 19-month-old before the paramedics showed up. Emeline had a “small pulse” while CPR was performed, but she wasn’t breathing and water just kept “coming out” of her mouth. She died a short time later at the hospital.

Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Marc Stone told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Emeline’s death is a “tragic accident” and stressed that “children drown without a sound.” Unfortunately, these drownings aren’t uncommon. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that approximately 10 people drown every day in the United States and nearly 25 percent of those people are children younger than 14. Our thoughts are with Bode’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.