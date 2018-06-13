‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel: First Look Confirms Chris Pine’s Return — But How?!

Steve Trevor, what are you doing in the ’80s?! The first photo from the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel has been released and features none other than Chris Pine. Wait, so how is Steve even alive?

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins unveiled the first photo from the highly-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 on June 13. Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) stands tall in a tracksuit amidst big hair and short shorts. “Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! # WW84,” she tweeted. Steve, you’re not in the early 1900s anymore…

This picture may cause some confusion. Wonder Woman took place during World War I, and Steve died right in front of Diana’s eyes. But then again, we never saw Steve’s dead body, so the possibility for his return was always there. Is this Steve a clone? Is he the real deal? We have so many questions that need to be answered ASAP.

Gal Gadot and Patty also revealed the first look at Diana in the sequel. The superhero stands in front of a bunch of TV screens, which includes a shot of Larry Hagman’s iconic Dallas character J.R. Ewing. Talk about a culture shock. At CinemaCon in April 2018, Patty teased that Diana would be battling the Soviets at the end of the Cold War.

Wonder Woman 1984 will also star Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig in the role of the villainous Cheetah, as well as Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal. Production is set to take place in Washington D.C., Alexandra, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain, and the Canary Island. The sequel will open in theaters Nov. 1, 2019. While the wait for Wonder Woman 1984 may be long, at least you’ll get some DC action in theaters later in 2018. Jason Momoa’s standalone Aquaman movie will be released Dec. 21, 2018. Bring on the superheroes!