Tyga’s Sliding Into Iggy Azalea’s DMs After Seeing Sexy Naked Pic: ‘He’s Drooling Over Her Body’

Word has it, Tyga is all about Iggy Azalea’s new totally-nude photo! He’s even been messaging her since! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Sometimes we forget Iggy Azalea is a rapper. That’s not because she isn’t good at what she does. It’s because she looks so incredibly good in photos, we can’t understand why this gorgeous bombshell hasn’t taken the modeling world by storm! As fans know, on Tuesday, June 12, the 28-year-old rapstress took to Instagram to wow fans with a totally nude pic! And, we weren’t the only ones she blew away! We’re hearing that Tyga, 28, also took notice and decided to hit her up afterward!

“Tyga’s crazy about Iggy’s body he loves her curves, if she was trying to get his attention with her latest nude it worked,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s drooling over her body, he thinks she looks so hot. Things between them kind of fell off but Tyga’s focus is all the way back on Iggy right now. He’s sliding into her DMs and trying to date her, he wants a taste of her again.” Whoa! Looks like this stunning pic could jump-start a romance!

As we previously reported, relationship rumors have swirled between Tyga and Iggy when they were spied holding hands at Coachella! Since, we’ve heard that Iggy wants to make this relationship happen! “Iggy has really put herself out there for Tyga to make him want her and make him see that there are other women out there for him,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com, referring to his past relationship with Kylie Jenner. “They have a much better connection and much of that is due to the fact that Iggy and Tyga are only a year apart in age while Kylie is much younger.” Perhaps this latest red-hot photo was just the thing to get these 2 on the same page! Finger crossed!