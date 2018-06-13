Tiny Posts Cryptic Message About The ‘Blessing’ In ‘Breaking’ – Is She Talking About Her Marriage?

Is everything alright in Harris paradise? Tiny posted a cryptic message to her Instagram stories that has us a bit concerned!



We know T.I. and Tiny have been at odds lately, and now Tiny took to Instagram Stories to post a quote — could it be about the issues in her relationship? The text read, “There’s A Blessing In The Breaking,” and underneath Tiny added a praying hand Emoji. The quote is a popular Scriptural message, relating to how you handle difficulties in your life and overcome them — so could Tiny be hinting at more trouble in her marriage? HollywoodLife.com exclusively reported that the two most recently had a blowout fight after Tiny caught T.I. checking out Bernice Burgos‘ Instagram. Recall, Bernice was T.I.’s side chick, and at one point had the two heading for a serious split!

“Tiny was hurt and upset when she saw T.I. still obsessing over the Instagram model. They had a heated discussion over T.I.’s social media use which ended with him making a series of promises and assurances to Tiny. He promised that he was not talking to, or DM-ing Bernice on the ‘gram. T.I. also assured Tiny that he only wants to be with her,” the insider told HollywoodLife of the couple’s recent fight. HL also reported that the two were knocking heads over whether their youngest daughter Heiress, 2, should have more TV time! “Tiny is starting to consider it because Heiress loves to perform. She’s a natural! Tiny can see how much Heiress loves the spotlight so she feels there’s no harm in nurturing that,” a source told HollywoodLife.

T.I. was so not on board, with the insider adding, “He’s not ready for his baby to be in the spotlight so he’s put his foot down hard on this one.” Could things be getting bad between the the hip-hop royal couple? If all signs point to Tiny’s Instagram Story, we’re thinking that’s a yes!