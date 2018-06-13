Tiffany Haddish Confirms Sanaa Lathan Is The Actress Who ‘Bit Beyonce’ In Explosive Interview

Did Tiffany Haddish just confirm the Beyonce biter? She revealed in an interview that the actress who bit Bey’s face is Sanaa Lathan! Get the bombshell details here!

If you guessed that Sanaa Lathan was the actress that Tiffany Haddish claimed bit Beyoncé, congrats! You were right. The Girls Trip star essentially confirmed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Lathan was the celebrity who allegedly nibbled on Bey’s face at a private party in Dec. 2017. When the interviewer brought up the rumored culprit, Haddish smiled before explaining: “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad (producer-director stan Lathan), and they were mad at me.”

She went on to add that, “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.”

The incident first came to light when Haddish mentioned it in a March GQ interview, claiming she witnessed someone biting the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker and subsequently threatened to beat her up until Bey stopped her. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b—h is on drugs. She not even drunk… She not like that all the time. Just chill,'” she recounted.

Haddish didn’t technically name Lathan directly, but this is likely the closest we’ll get to a confirmation since all party-goers had to sign non-disclosure agreements at the event. Sources previously told TMZ that the Love & Basketball star was the alleged biter but they added that it was “a playful, non-aggressive bite,” although it did still catch Beyonce off guard.

Lathan previously denied that she was the actress who chomped on the “Formation” singer. “Y’all are funny,” she tweeted in March. “Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” In a May interview with Health magazine, she also called it “the most absurd thing” she’s ever been involved in. “Thank God I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me… They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.”

So did spilling the beans about the biting get Haddish banned from every elite shindig in Hollywood? Well, no. Quite the opposite actually. “The other day, someone was saying, like, ‘Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut ’cause now you’re never gonna be invited to parties,’ but I got invited to way more parties after that,” she told THR. “It’s ridiculous how many parties. ‘Can you come to my party?’ ‘Can you come to my thing?’ They want me to talk about something at their thing ’cause they think, like, ‘This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'”