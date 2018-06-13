Season 32 of ‘The Challenge’ is here! The first full trailer for ‘Final Reckoning’ debuted June 12, and it looks like we’re in for some intense drama and competition. Watch here!

Thirty competitors will face-off in The Challenge: Final Reckoning, and on June 12, fans were finally treated to a trailer for the franchise’s 32nd season. Final Reckoning will force the players to be paired up with someone they’ve had issues with throughout recent seasons, in a mix of teams that are all male, all female and male/female. It’s like Rivals on steroids. “We’ve seen you guys play dirty as ever just to make your way to the top,” TJ Lavin says in a voiceover of the trailer. “On the way, bitter grudges and vendettas were formed. But there is a time and place where everyone must be held accountable. I’d like to welcome you guys to The Challenge: Final Reckoning. Think of your biggest vendetta — that is your one and only teammate for the final season.”

Of course, along with the competition aspect of the show, there’s also (obviously) no shortage of drama. In the trailer, we also see Kailah Casillas push someone and break down in tears. “I’m so angry, I need to cry a little but and then I’ll be okay,” she says. Meanwhile, we also see Britni Nicol screaming at her partner, Chuck Mowery, then ranting to Jemmye Carroll, “Get me the f*** out of this house. Send me the f*** home, I don’t give a f***.” One person seemingly missing from the trailer, though, is Johnny Bananas, who is a confirmed cast member. Hmmm…

This season, the players hail from The Real World, Road Rules, Are You The One?, Big Brother, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach (UK), Vanderpump Rules and Bad Girls Club. And don’t worry if you’re DYING to find out what happens…because the premiere isn’t so far away! Season 32 of The Challenge will air on July 10 on MTV!

Meanwhile, if you still need to get in your Challenge fix until then, the end of Champs vs. Stars is here. The June 12 episode ended with Kailah and Drake Bell facing off against Casper Smart and Louise Hazel in an elimination to find out who will get the last spot in the Finals against CT Tamburello and Tony Raines and Wes Bergmann and Daniel “Booby” Gibson. We’ll find out what goes down next on June 19!