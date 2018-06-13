‘The Bachelorette’s Lincoln Adim Convicted Of Assault & Battery, Must Register As Sex Offender

Yikes! One of the contestants on Becca Kufrin’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ was convicted of a crime just days before the show premiered in May, HollywoodLife has confirmed.

HollywoodLife has confirmed that Lincoln Adim, who is currently competing on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, was convicted of indecent assault and battery in Boston, Mass. on May 21 — just days before the show premiered. Lincoln has not been eliminated thus far (four episodes have aired this season), so we’re guessing this is information that Becca was unaware of while filming the current season. According to Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln was charged for “groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship” in May 2016. We’ve also been told that he is “expected” to register as a sex offender if he hasn’t yet done so. The news was first reported by Reality Steve and former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey.

Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Press Secretary Jake Wark tells HollywoodLife, “Mr. Adim was found guilty on May 21 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016. He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period. The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years. If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender.”

HollywoodLife reached out to ABC for comment, and they told us, “ABC does not comment on production-related inquiries.” The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8pm ET on ABC.