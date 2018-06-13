Minnesota Teen, 19, Gets Her Head Stuck In Truck’s Exhaust Pipe During Country Music Festival: Watch

19-year-old Kaitlyn Storm had to be rescued by authorities after getting her head stuck in a truck’s exhaust pipe at a country music festival in Minnesota. Get all the details here.

Well, this is interesting. Fire crews were called to the Winstock Music Festival on June 9 after Kaitlyn Storm, 19, got her head stuck in a truck’s exhaust pipe. Her head was reportedly so crammed into the car part that firefighters had to use an electric saw to free her. So scary, right? In a video posted to Facebook, that later went viral, Kaitlyn can be seen sitting on the ground, unable to move, while authorities rush to her aid. Luckily, Kaitlyn was able to walk away without any serious injuries. In fact, she also took to Facebook to share a photo of herself with the pipe captioned, “Yeah I’m the tail pipe girl, watchu know about it? #winstock2k18kickedmyass.” Take a look at the clip below!

Unfortunately, Kaitlyn wasn’t able to enjoy her fame for too long. The McLeod County Sheriff’s said they cited Kaitlyn for underage drinking after she was freed. So, I guess that’s how she found herself in the exhaust pipe. “We were just all having fun and I saw this big exhaust pipe and I was like, ‘Hey, my head could probably fit in that,’ Kaitlyn said during an interview with Hutchinson Leader. “So, I tried it. It did fit, but it didn’t want to come back out,” Kaitlyn continued.

“I was kind of confused because I didn’t know what was going on, because I couldn’t see around me. But, I trusted everyone who was around that knew to get me out safely,” Kaitlyn added. In all, she was stuck for a little over 45 minutes, and was given a medical exam right after she was freed. “I would just say thank you to everyone who has supported me and been there throughout this. Even [the people] with the mean comments for teaching me who I don’t want to be like and how to be strong and not care and be bothered by what people say,” Kaitlyn said addressing her haters.