The first wave of the Teen Choice Awards nominations are in! Your favorite stars from the best movies, TV shows, music over the past year were nominated. See the full list — so far!

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air live Aug. 12 on FOX. You can vote for your favorite nominees at TeenChoice.com and on Twitter through June 19. Avengers: Infinity War leads in the movie category with 7 nominations, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi with 6 nods. Over in TV, Riverdale and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments take the reigns with 5 nominations. Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Drake, and Ed Sheeran top the music category with 3 nominations each!

Additional nominees, performers, presenters, and host(s) will be announced soon. Voting is officially open now. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite Teen Choice nominees. Vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag with the nominee’s name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). You may only vote for one Teen Choice nominee per Tweet. See the first wave nominees below!

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Justice League”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

“Pacific Rim: Uprising”

“Tomb Raider”

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Evans – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Dylan O’Brien – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Henry Cavill – “Justice League”

John Boyega – “Pacific Rim: Uprising”

Robert Downey Jr. – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Tom Holland – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Alicia Vikander – “Tomb Raider”

Amy Adams – “Justice League”

Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Gal Gadot – “Justice League”

Scarlett Johansson – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

“Black Panther”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Rampage”

“Ready Player One”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther”

Chris Hemsworth – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Dwayne Johnson – “Rampage”

Mark Ruffalo – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Ryan Gosling – “Blade Runner 2049”

Tye Sheridan – “Ready Player One”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Danai Gurira – “Black Panther”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Naomie Harris – “Rampage”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Tessa Thompson – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Coco”

“Peter Rabbit”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Anthony Gonzalez – “Coco”

Gael García Bernal – “Coco”

James Corden – “Peter Rabbit”

John Boyega – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mark Hamill – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Oscar Isaac – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Carrie Fisher – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Daisy Ridley – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Mindy Kaling – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Oprah Winfrey – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Reese Witherspoon – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Storm Reid – “A Wrinkle in Time”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

“A Quiet Place”

“Midnight Sun”

“Murder on the Orient Express”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Truth or Dare”

“Wonder”

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Hugh Jackman – “The Greatest Showman”

Jacob Tremblay – “Wonder”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

Timothée Chalamet – “Lady Bird”

Zac Efron – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Bella Thorne – “Midnight Sun”

Daisy Ridley – “Murder on the Orient Express”

Julia Roberts – “Wonder”

Lucy Hale – “Truth or Dare”

Saoirse Ronan – “Lady Bird”

Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

“Daddy’s Home 2”

“I Feel Pretty”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“Love, Simon”

“Overboard”

“Pitch Perfect 3”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Eugenio Derbez – “Overboard”

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Mark Wahlberg – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Will Ferrell – “Daddy’s Home 2”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Amy Schumer – “I Feel Pretty”

Anna Faris – “Overboard”

Anna Kendrick – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Pitch Perfect 3”

Karen Gillan – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect 3”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Empire”

“Famous in Love”

“Riverdale”

“Star”

“The Fosters”

“This is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor”

Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jussie Smollett – “Empire”

K.J. Apa – “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne – “Famous in Love”

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”

Ryan Destiny – “Star”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

“iZombie”

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

“Stranger Things”

“Supernatural”

“The 100”

“The Originals”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – “The 100”

Dominic Sherwood – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Gaten Matarazzo – “Stranger Things”

Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”

Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – “The 100”

Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Katherine McNamara – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon a Time”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“Arrow”

“Gotham”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“Supergirl”

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – “Supergirl”

Damon Wayans – “Lethal Weapon”

David Mazouz – “Gotham”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Lucas Till – “MacGyver”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Chloe Bennet – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“Black-ish”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Modern Family”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“The Good Place”

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Elias Harger – “Fuller House”

Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Rico Rodriguez – “Modern Family”

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera – “Superstore”

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”

Sarah Hyland – “Modern Family”

Yara Shahidi – “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish”

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Family Guy”

“Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir”

“Rick and Morty”

“Steven Universe”

“The Simpsons”

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“MasterChef Junior”

“The Four: Battle for Stardom”

“The Voice”

“Total Divas”

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“Dawson’s Creek”

“Friends”

“Gossip Girl”

“One Tree Hill”

“That ’70s Show”

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – “Lip Sync Battle”

Derek Hough – “World of Dance”

DJ Khaled – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”

Hailey Baldwin – “Drop the Mic”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Voice”

Meghan Trainor – “The Four: Battle for Stardom”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (“Black Panther” soundtrack)

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team