Sophia Bush Admits She Never Wanted to Marry Chad Michael Murray: ‘Everyone’s Been 22 & Stupid’

Sophia Bush got real about her relationship with Chad Michael Murray on Andy Cohen’s radio show, admitting she felt pressured into marrying him!

Yikes! Sophia Bush, 35, revealed on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, her true feelings about marrying her ex Chad Michael Murray! When Andy asked Sophia about their short-lived marriage, she responded, “Everyone has been 22 and stupid.” The WWHL host pushed on, asking her how long they were married for. “I don’t even know and it was not a thing I actually really wanted to do,” Sophia shockingly retorted. Whoa. Chad and Sophia notably met on the set of their hit show One Tree Hill and became engaged in 2004 and married less than a year later. However, they split up just five months after the nuptials, with Sophia filing for an annulment, claiming fraud.

“How do you let everyone down? What’s the fight when you have bosses telling you that you are the only person that gets a person to work on time and 200 people get to either see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?” Sophie said, revealing that she felt pressure from those on set to marry Chad. “Life is always loaded, what the public knows ever is never the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie and I used to laugh and we were like if we had a behind the scenes show the drama would be so much f**cking better than the drama that the writers write.”

Chad ultimately left One Tree Hill in 2009 and the two lost contact, but Sophia has opened up about the tumultuous relationship many times before, and many times in conversation with Andy Cohen. On Watch What Happens Live in 2014, she responded to a fan question about the last time she spoke Chad, saying, “That’s an interesting question. But my mother once said to me, ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all!” Then, in a 2014 op-ed in Cosmopolitan, Sophia really poured her heart out about the broken marriage. “I refuse to let that one relationship define me, which is why I’ve done my best to avoid discussing it for 10 years. The reality is that, yes, it was a massive event in my life. And the trauma of it was amplified by how public it became, which was incredibly foreign and bizarre to a girl who’d been just another college kid 24 months before her life blew up,” she wrote.

Interesting. She ended her convo with Andy by adding, “I get why you ask, but it’s like, people won’t let it go.”