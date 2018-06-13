Sanaa Lathan Attacked By Beyhive After Tiffany Haddish Confirms Her As Beyonce’s Biter

Who didn’t see this one coming? After Tiffany Haddish fingered Sanaa Lathan as the ‘Beyonce Biter,’ the Beyhive swarmed the ‘Love & Basketball’ with lemon emojis and hateful comments.

Ah, the Beyhive. Trying to guard the fortress of a queen they’ve only seen but never met, all trained to murder at the first sign of a threat (shout to Aesop Rock for the lyrics.) Beyonce’s notoriously defensive fanbase reared its ugly head once again on June 13, after Tiffany Haddish, 38, pretty much doxxed Sanaa Lathan, 46, as the actress who allegedly bit Beyonce, 36, on the face during a December 2017 party. Sanaa denied taking a chomp out of Beyonce’s face, but following Tiffany’s expose, the Beyhive quickly took flight.

“How does Beyonce taste like? Asking for myself,” wilderness_inside said On Sanaa’s Instagram account. “Buzz* Buzz* Do you hear that….” Alexyis._ added. “They coming.” “Come through Mrs. PennyWise, out here biting people” iamkrystinna said. dfhfzl asked “First of all, sis… why?” before leaving a trail of lemon emojis. “I hope you lose your career,” selfiequeen42 said, while somebodynephew thought writing “U THINK U SLICK GETTING TASTE OF THE QUEEN” was a good idea. “the hive is coming for u for what u did to our queen.” The comments weren’t that really interesting, with a lot of people posting lemon emojis (are bees out of fashion now?) and asking the Love & Basketball star what Beyonce tasted like.

Sanaa denied she was the biter a month ago, telling Health magazine that the whole scandal was “the most absurd thing [she has] ever been involved in… I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that — to her, or to anyone. It’s so bizarre… It was crazy. I’ve been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumors about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.” Let’s hope she keeps that attitude when she’s cleaning the lemons out of the comment section.

To be fair to the Beyhive, Sanaa’s Instagram wasn’t completely overwhelmed by bees or lemon emojis. “I see more people sayin the beehive comin rather than people who actually the beehive,” _minnie_me_faith_ pointed out. Maybe they had not read the Hollywood Reporter interview with Tiffany. It could also be that – while there were still immature stans saying nasty things to Sanaa – Beyonce’s fans have grown up and learned how to chill. “Beyonce doesn’t want anything to do with this. Just let it go y’all. Being angry and hurling insults is only bringing more negativity into the black community,” argued the rational yet unfortunately named user buttjay. Man, the Internet is weird.