Prince George may be 3rd in line to the throne, but that doesn’t mean everyone treats him like royalty! At a polo match, the cutie ended up getting shoved by his cousin — and he tumbled down a hill! Watch the wild moment here.

Poor Prince George, 4! While the little royal had a fun day playing with his mom, Kate Middleton, 36, and his sister Princess Charlotte, 3, at his dad’s polo match on June 10, he couldn’t help being shocked when his older cousin Savannah Phillips, 7, playfully pushed him down a hill! The royal family sat on a grassy bank at the Beaufort Polo Club, as George tried to catch his balance and join his sister at the top of the hill. But as soon as he made it up, Savannah sent him tumbling back down!

As George slid down, he let go of his drawing, which was of a volcano. The incident seemingly prompted Savannah’s mother Autumn, 40, to give her daughter a stern talking to for shoving her younger cousin. Meanwhile, the future king appeared to recover quickly. However, he was pictured looking tearful as Kate consoled him, but it’s not clear if the two moments were connected.

As Queen Elizabeth‘s, 92, great-granddaughter, Savannah is 15th in line to the throne and is the daughter of Princess Anne‘s son, Peter Phillips. The pushing incident came on the heels of Savannah publicly teasing George in a different way just one day earlier. Savannah drew attention at Trooping the Colour after putting her hand over little George’s mouth as he sang the National Anthem. Prince William, 35, was not impressed with the pair’s antics though, and responded by flashing a disapproving look.

The young prince reportedly couldn’t contain his excitement as he watched the planes zoom overhead at the event. Another stand-out moment at the polo match was when Charlotte made Kate and Autumn collapse with laughter as she performed an impressive headstand — SO cute! Meanwhile, Kate looked carefree and stylish as she donned a light blue Zara dress and Russell & Bromley wedges. At just 1 month old, Prince Louis was the only immediate family member not present at the match.