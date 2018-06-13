The Annual Fragrance Foundation Awards were held in New York on June 12, and some of the most beautiful stars stunned on the red carpet. See pics here!

Nina Dobrev was a sexy siren, wearing a silver and black Dior gown. Her look was inspired by Grace Kelly, with a retro bob styled by Tommy Buckett using Garnier products. Her makeup, including a bold red lip, was done by Georgi Sandev. She looked flawless! Model and icon Naomi Campbell wore a black sequin dress with a black and white fringed jacket on top. Effortlessly chic! Rita Ora wore a ruched Tom Ford gown that costs almost $9,000! Gigi Hadid wore this exact look in pink on the runway!

Chanel Iman showed off her baby bump wearing a red hot dress with a thigh-high slit — wow! Josephine Skriver stunned in a sheer black dress with crystals and feathers. The dress was backless and super sexy! She’s also the newest face of Maybelline! Olivia Palermo wore a three piece outfit, with a crop top, wide-legged pants, and a matching jacket, all in a geometric black and white print. Morena Baccarin showed off some cleavage in a long column gown with a large key-hole cut-out on her chest! See more Fragrance Foundation red carpet photos here!

The host of the evening, Jane Krakowski, looked sweet and sassy in a white blazer dress with feathers on the hem. LOVED this look! See more outfits from the beauty night in the gallery attached above!