Nicki Minaj Seemingly Defends Judge Who Meek Mill Is Trying To Remove From His Case: She’s ‘Sweet’

Nicki Minaj is still heated over her relationship with Meek Mill in a brand new interview! She gets personal about his legal issues, and admits that she met with the judge who he claims is trying to ruin his life!

Nicki Minaj, 35, has a soft spot for the judge who many believe acted unethically when presiding over Meek Mill‘s case. In fact, Minaj calls Judge Genece Brinkley “sweet” and “maternal” in her cover story of Elle‘s July issue. The interview was conducted just two weeks prior to Meek’s release (April 24) from prison. At the time, Meek’s request to be released on bail had been rejected yet again by Brinkley, who sent him to jail for a parole violation on a 10-year-old drug and gun possession charge. “I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” Minaj said of his situation (at the time). “But I’m also not gonna bad-mouth a judge who…because anything I say stays on the record.”

The “Chun-Li” rapper went on to reveal that she had a personal conversation with Judge Brinkley admit her ex’s legal troubles. “I know that when I went there pleading for his freedom, I know that she” — Judge Brin­kley — “spoke to me and was very sweet and maternal, and we both cried in her chambers, and she gave him another chance. So I don’t know what’s going on,” Minaj explained.

Minaj also revealed what life has been like since her breakup with Meek, which she confirmed in January 2017. “I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life,” she admitted. “And somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself, for whatever reason…as soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me.”

Minaj revealed that Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful.” She continued: “The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to fuck for beats. I’ve never had to fuck for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want.”

Nicki and Meek dating for two years from 2015-2017. She confirmed the split on Twitter in January 2017.