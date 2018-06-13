‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Has Cancer: ‘The Fight Begins’

This is so sad. NeNe Leakes just revealed her husband Gregg is battling cancer through a heartfelt Instagram post. Check it out here.

If you’re a fan of Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know NeNe Leakes, 50, has made a career of speaking her mind. However, on June 13, she used her platform to deliver some pretty devastating news. The reality TV star revealed her husband Gregg, 63, has cancer. “Our New Normal and the fight begins,” NeNe captioned an Instagram photo of Gregg leaning against a chair inside of a hospital room. Also in the pic, was a computer screen with the word “Cancer” displayed across it. Our hearts go out to NeNe during this difficult time. Take a look at the photo below.

While the news of Gregg’s diagnosis comes as quite a shock, he’s been battling health issues for some time. Back in May, NeNe told her Instagram followers that Gregg had been hospitalized. “First of all, I just want to say that I feel very blessed and extremely lucky to be able to do what I do. I’m so grateful that you guys purchased tickets to see me everywhere. I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital,” NeNe said. “Gregg will be out of the hospital this week. He will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time,” NeNe continued.

Gregg’s health has also been documented on RHOA. In fact, in November Gregg was hospitalized for a “dangerously low” heart rate. Nevertheless, we wish NeNe and Gregg the best during this difficult time. Since Gregg’s cancer announcement, fans have flooded Nene’s comments with well wishes. “God gives his toughest battles to his soldiers, you are covered in his blood,” one user said.