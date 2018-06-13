Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter After Shocking Memes Paint Her As Homophobic

Just disgusting. Millie Bobby Brown deleted her Twitter account after vicious memes falsely linking her to homophobic comments! Now her own fans are clapping back! See their responses.

Millie Bobby Brown has left Twitter. Why? Because a series of memes have been circulating that inaccurately associate her name with a number of horrifying homophobic statements! It’s unclear which abhorrent meme came first but in on time a number of them were making the rounds including one stating, “We don’t need gun control, we need f****t patrol,” alongside a red carpet pic of the Stranger Things star. Thankfully, her fans are fighting back!

“millie bobby brown deleted her twitter because a bunch of fucking idiot adults thought it’d be funny to paint her as a homophobe. ya’ll know she could get in trouble for that sh*t right. she hasn’t even said anything this is so gross. SHES 14 YOU SICK F**KS,” one fan wrote. “Why are people laughing over the fact that Millie Bobby Brown deactivated!?!? You literally created a meme in which you classed her as homophobic…do you know how f**ked up that is!?! She’s f**king 14! 14!! Twitter is real disgusting sometimes,” another wrote.

I DONT KNOW WHERE THE “MILLIE BOBBIE BROWN IS HOMOPHOBIC” MEMECAME FROM@BUT I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/0hy8B8cV3g — a dried up old hot pocket (@emmasszn) June 12, 2018

millie bobby brown deleted her twitter because a bunch of fucking idiot adults thought it'd be funny to paint her as a homophobe. ya'll know she could get in trouble for that shit right. she hasn't even said anything this is so gross. SHES 14 YOU SICK FUCKS — goddess of thunder (@silvsie) June 13, 2018

Sadly, this isn’t the first time a star of the beloved Netflix show has senselessly come under attack on Twitter. Back in 2017, stars like Finn Wolfhard were blasted and harassed for supposedly not showing enough gratitude to their fans. One fan shared a video of Finn entering a hotel as onlookers begged for his attention. The poster wrote: “Imagine being 14 and heartless that you can’t even stop for your fans who made you famous in the first place! WOW.”

That’s when Shannon Purser (who became immortalized as Barb in Season 1) clapped back! “Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he’s human and he needs breaks too.” Let’s just hope Millie returns to Twitter some day soon!