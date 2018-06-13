Lamar Odom Trash-Talking Tristan Thompson With Rob K. After NBA Finals: ‘He Still Loves’ Khloe

Lamar Odom and Rob Kardashian kept an eye on the NBA Finals together and made sure to have a good laugh over Tristan Thompson’s team losing it all. Get the details here!

Lamar Odom, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 31, made sure to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers lose the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. The two pals were having a field day watching Tristan Thompson‘s team go 0 for 4 in the finals since they both aren’t fans of Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend and baby daddy. “Rob and Lamar have been quietly trashing Tristan as he was getting swept in the NBA Finals,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob and Lamar still text and chat all the time and they were both watching the finals closely, laughing with each other as the Cavaliers struggled against the Warriors.”

Part of the reason the retired basketball player delighted in Tristan’s losing streak is due to still caring about his ex-wife. “Lamar is still hurt over how things ended with Khloe and he still loves her and misses her a lot. He likes staying in touch with Rob because it helps make him feel connected to Khloe and the family,” our insider added. “And Lamar was loving watching Khloe’s man, Tristan, struggle and lose in the finals. Lamar felt Tristan was not doing enough for his team and Rob agreed.”

Our source continued: "Rob assured Lamar that he was a better player than Tristan ever will be. Rob and Lamar enjoyed the series, loved watching the Cavs lose and texted and laughed about it the entire time." As previously reported, the pair have been staying in touch this year and even "talked about how Khloe was doing during her pregnancy," according to an OK! report.

It’s no surprise that the Arthur George Socks designer was also ready to laugh at the Cavs player since he hasn’t been a fan of him ever since he allegedly cheated on Khloe. An insider previously told us that Rob was “pleading” with his sister to “break up with [Tristan] immediately,” and that he felt “horrible” about the whole situation. Who didn’t?