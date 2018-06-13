Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Fighting Over More Kids — Why They Can’t Agree On Timing
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott both know they want more kids together, but the issue is, WHEN? HL learned that question is causing major ‘tension’ for the couple, but we think we’re siding with Kylie on this one! Find out why.
It’s clear Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 26, both adore their daughter Stormi Webster, 4 months, and they can agree that they want to give her a sibling. But that’s where their agreements end! The two apparently cannot form a united front in terms of WHEN they want to expand their family. While Travis wants another little one asap, Kylie feels she needs more time to recuperate from being pregnant and giving birth. After all, Stormi is just a few months old!
Truth be told, Kylie would also prefer to be at least engaged to Travis before they welcome a new addition. “Kylie and Travis are closer than ever since the birth of their daughter and she made it clear to him that she will not have any more kids with him unless he proposes,” a source close to the Kardashians shared with us EXCLUSIVELY in March. “Kylie would love to have a big family with continuity, meaning only one baby daddy, but she is in no rush.”