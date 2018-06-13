Kim Kardashian Is Opening A Beauty & Fragrance Pop Up — Everything You Need To Know

IT’S HERE! There will be a brick and mortar pop-up selling all of Kim’s KKW Beauty line and her fragrances! Find out when and where you can shop below!

KKW Beauty is only a year old — it launched in June of 2017 — but it’s already a cult-fave of so many beauty lovers and has earned Kim Kardashian a ton of money. Now, she’s opening her very first pop-up shop, so YOU can get her items that have sold out online! The store will be located at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. It will open on June 20th, 2018 at 10am. If it’s anything like Kylie Jenner‘s New York pop-up, you’ll need to line up EARLY. It will be open from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, 11am to 7pm on Sunday, and 10am to 9pm every other day.

After the store’s official opening on June 20, there will be some special events. Kim and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic will host a private party on June 30, with 100 contest winners. Go to the KKW Beauty Instagram for details on how to enter to win. And on July 14, Kim is debuting a new Kimoji fragrance! The store closes on July 27.

Here’s what will be in the store for you to buy:

KKK Beauty Concealer Kits

KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kit

KKW Beauty Crème Contour Sticks

KKW Beauty Highlighter Palettes I & II

KKW Beauty Ultra Light Beams

KKW x Mario Collection

KKW x Argenis Collection

KKW Crème Lipsticks and Lip Liners

Kimoji x Lumee Merchandise

She will also have her scents: Crystal Gardenia by KKW Fragrance, Crystal Gardenia Citrus by KKW Fragrance, Crystal Gardenia Oud by KKW Fragrance and Body by KKW Fragrance.